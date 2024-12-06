Kneecap movie now available to watch on Netflix

OUT OF THE WEST: Kneecap arriving for the movies premiere at the Kennedy Centre in August

AFTER a year of awards and glowing reviews, Kneecap is now streaming on Netflix.



Produced by Fine Point Films, Kneecap was the movie success story of 2024, breaking boundaries, not only for the Irish language but for the homegrown film industry.

Written and directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film has won a slew of gongs, including the NEXT Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as a hat-trick of awards at the Galway Film Fleadh.

The movie is also currently available on Amazon Prime.

Telling the story of the rap band’s rise to fame and starring band members Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) in the band members’ acting debuts, it also stars Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender.

Within weeks of its release the movie had smashed the €1million mark at Irish box offices and is showing in cinemas internationally.

Last month the movie added another award to its growing collection, landing the coveted Arts & Culture Award at the Aisling Awards in Belfast.