5G mast attack – this time in Beechmount

OUT OF ORDER: The mast on Beechmount Avenue which was targeted on Friday night

A FALLS councillor has condemned the latest attack on a 5G mast – this time in Beechmount.

Sinn Féin's Ciarán Beattie was speaking after a mast was set ablaze on Friday evening on Beechmount Avenue.

Over 20 masts have been attacked over the past two years in the West of the city. A mobile phone mast was also set alight on Thursday during daylight hours on the Glen Road.

The attacks have led to poor mobile phone coverage for users across the West.

The finger of blame for the attacks is being pointed at right-wing conspiracists who believe 5G masts cause cancer – a claim without basis.

Hitting out at those behind the attacks, Cllr Beattie said: “These vital pieces of infrastructure keep thousands of homes, businesses and public services connected across our city.

The mangled electrics

“The campaign against 5G masts, driven by a small minority and fuelled by conspiracies, must end.

“Anyone with information should contact the PSNI. Those responsible must face the full force of the law.”