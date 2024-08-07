Kneecap urge 'solidarity' with businesses attacked by racists

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap say those behind racist attacks on businesses in the city are "embarrassing" and urged people to show solidarity with them.

Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí spoke out against the recent attacks on businesses in South Belfast and before the attack on an Asian shop on the Falls at the Belfast premiere of their critically acclaimed new film at the Kennedy Centre Omniplex on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (Mo Chara) said: "These people are embarrassing themselves.

"They are attacking businesses in their own community, people who are part of the community. Those businesses are contributing more to society they are in than those rioting and that is a fact."

JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) added: "It wasn’t too long ago people here were fleeing away from the trouble here and weren’t welcomed with open arms and the same thing is happening here now at the minute.

"We need to look at ourselves and show a bit of solidarity towards these people. It is not representative of who we are. These fascist and far-right groups have no place in our society."