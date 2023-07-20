Play is a 'celebration of what people can do when they feel strongly about something'

A HIT play on the 12-week occupation of Regina Coeli homeless hostel in West Belfast is returning during Féile.

At the launch on Tuesday at The Felons, the workers who took part in the stand-off – which began when the management of Belfast's only hostel for homeless women announced it was closing – were joined by the actors and members from Unite the Union.

The play is an account of the events from the announcement of closure to the 12-week occupation supported by Unite, the wider trade union movement and women’s groups across the North.

It tells the story of three fictionalised staff members, based on the six women who kept the hostel open – against the wishes of owners the Legion of Mary and its management committee – and of the multiple women who sought refuge in the hostel.

It blends real people with these fictional characters, using real comments of union leaders and Belfast city councillors to add accurate commentary to the story.

The play, written by Louise Mathews and directed by Paula McFetridge from Kabosh Theatre Company, attracted sell-out audiences during its premiere in January this year. On its revival tour, Kabosh brings 'Not On Our Watch' back to the Felons, as part of Féile an Phobail.

Taryn Trainor, Unite Regional Equalities & Women’s Officer, said: “We are delighted that Kabosh is taking 'Not On Our Watch' back to West Belfast. Although it follows a very local story we know the issues raised in the play will resonate with women across Ireland. It is a truly remarkable story and our Regional Secretary, Susan Fitzgerald, deserves credit for pushing it to be commissioned by Unite. On the back of the stand made be these six incredible women, a new hostel has reopened but it doesn’t go nearly far enough – we were promised an enhanced and expanded service – what has been delivered has fallen far short of that.

“We want the revival of this play to act as a catalyst to reinvigorate the campaign to have those commitments fulfilled. We also want to use the revival of 'Not On Our Watch' to facilitate discussions on the challenges endured in the face of declining services in a cost of living crisis.”

Paula McFetridge, Artistic Director of Kabosh said at the launch: "We're taking the play to Derry, Dublin, Mullaghbawn, Cushendun, Bangor and here in Belfast.

"The response to the first run of the play just floored people and it made people angry but ready to be positive activists. We were asked by so many people for it to come back and we really wanted to do Féile. The house was just behind the Felons and one of the first meetings the women had with Unite was in there.

"The interest is huge in the story and when we were working with the women we had a meeting of minds and really shared their views on what they were fighting for. It was such a joy having them in rehearsal with us and their amazing energy reminded the actors why they do what they do. It's a real celebration of what people can do when they feel really strongly about something."