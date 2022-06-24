Public urged to have their say on latest phase of Lagan Gateway

SINN Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer is calling on the public to engage with an ongoing consultation around phase two of the council’s Lagan Gateway project.



The latest phase follows on from the installation of a new cycle and pedestrian bridge connecting Stranmillis to Annadale and will see the development of a greenway connection from Lagan Lands East at Annadale through to Belvoir Forest Park, to further encourage and enable more sustainable travel.



Speaking to the South Belfast News, Cllr McAteer said: “Phase one of the Lagan Gateway has been really successful with the installation of the bridge at the Lock.



“Phase two will bring yet another offering to people in the locality as it has become a destination in itself.



“The consultation and proposed plans are out at the moment and Council want to continue to offer something that is of benefit to walkers and cyclists. At the moment the consultation is open until July 4 and I really want to encourage people to respond.”



Cllr McAteer added that she has received emails from across the city and that there are concerns about the project.



“People are concerned that the project might interfere with the biodiversity but at the same time Belfast City Council are very keen to look at how they can come up with constructive and innovative solutions which will allow the walkway to continue from Annadale right up to Belvoir Park.



“I am also aware that the Department for Infrastructure had a plan to connect Belfast through Annadale, to Belvoir and finishing at Cairnshill Park and Ride.



“It is very important that people respond to the online questionnaire as it leaves plenty of scope for people’s opinions to be heard.



“While I have had lots of people contact me raising their concerns about the biodiversity, I have also had people email to say how great the plan is. Eventually when the infrastructure is put in place, it will be a great recreational destination and gives us another opportunity to protect the city’s environment.”



To respond to the consultation, visit the Belfast City Council website.