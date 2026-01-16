TRANSLINK services to Lagmore will be extended into the evening after being restricted following the robbery of a driver last week.

The development comes as police confirmed on Friday morning that they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the robbery, and he remains in custody at this time.

From last Friday buses stopped operating in Lagmore after 6.30pm.

On Thursday Sinn Féin representatives took part in a multi-agency meeting at Colin Connect aimed at supporting driver confidence, ensuring safety, and working to restore a full public transport service for Lagmore residents.

Following the meeting, Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: “This was a very productive meeting with Translink, union representatives and the PSNI. I am glad to confirm that bus services to Lagmore will now increase from today, with buses operating from 7.30am to 8.35pm.

"I want to thank Translink and the union representatives for continuing to work constructively with us through what has been a very difficult situation.

"We will continue working together to ensure driver safety and to see a full service restored for the people of Lagmore.”