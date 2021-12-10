Jingle all the way as Lagmore hosts first ever Christmas market

IT will be jingle bells all the way this weekend as community groups come together to host Lagmore's first ever Christmas market.

Lagmore Youth Project, Lagmore Community Forum and Mount Eagles/Lagmore Youth and Community Association will hold a festive fair this Saturday and Sunday.

Funded by Belfast City Council, the Chrismas market will see local venders set up shop at Christ the Redeemer Church carpark to bring some festive cheer to the community.

Stalls range from food trucks and gorgeous baked goods to gifts and fidgets for those stocking fillers, as well as the amazing artisan arts and crafts.

Organiser Colm Fanning, from Lagmore Youth Project, said: “The launch of Lagmore’s first Christmas market will be a great family day out for all and will bring the joys of Christmas directly to the community's doorstep. This market will be a fantastic opportunity for residents, local and from afar, to come along and support all our amazing local vendors.

"The market will be opened from 12am-8pm on Saturday 11th December and 11:30am-6pm on Sunday 12th December and we are super excited to welcome you all along.”

Each day from 1-6pm Santa – all the way from the North Pole – will be taking free visits from all the kids to listen to what they want for Christmas, and to give them an early present.

While booking is not required to visit Santa or to visit the market, residents are advised that parking onsite will be limited to allow for increased Covid-19 safety procedures.

Admission to see Santa and to visit the market is free.