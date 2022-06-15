Lagmore colour run returns for a second year

WHAT COLOUR IS THE WIND?: Last years event saw hundreds of people took to the streets of Lagmore to raise much needed funds for the youth facility

LAGMORE Youth Project will celebrate Pride Month 2022 by bringing colour and joy to the streets of Lagmore again as their annual Colour Run is set to return on June 24 – following a successful launch last year.

The event saw hundreds race round the streets while volunteers chucked a specialised paint powder in the air before finishing with a fun day and BBQ.

Speaking ahead of the event, organiser Arón Hughes said: “We are very proud to announce the return of our annual colour run to celebrate Pride Month 2022. Last year, this event was a huge success and this year we hope to have a bigger and better event to show our solidarity to our local and wider LGBTQ+ community.”

Colm Fanning from Lagmore Youth Project added: “This event is open to everyone, and we welcome people of all abilities, young and old, and whether you want to run or walk, we can’t wait to bring colour to Lagmore once again.

“As an organisation we put inclusion and diversity at the heart of everything we do and all proceeds from this event will go towards supporting our weekly programmes and help us continue supporting our amazing young people.”

The colour run will begin at Mount Eagles Square at 6pm and will end at White Rise Park with a fun day and a community BBQ.

Entry is £5 and all participants will be given sunglasses, a bottle of water, food afterwards and access to the fun day.

All proceeds will be going towards supporting the work of Lagmore Youth Project which supports hundreds of young people every month.

Pre-booking for the event is mandatory and tickets can be booked on the Lagmore Youth Project website.