Indoor hospitality, travel, hotel accommodation and spectators at sport to resume from Monday

GREEN LIGHT: Travel will be permitted to countries on the Green List

Significant relaxations to the Covid-19 restrictions will come into effect from Monday 24 May, the Executive has confirmed today.

Ministers said the easements will be immensely beneficial to families, communities and the economy, and urged everyone to stay safe as they enjoy more freedoms.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “I’m pleased that we are in a position to confirm the opening of more parts of our society from Monday. After an anxious wait for many, this is great news for our people and our economy.

"I want to thank the public for their patience and perseverance and I commend all those sectors who have worked diligently to prepare for restart.

“There is no doubt that the impacts of the pandemic over the last year will continue to be felt deeply. But in moving forward, there is hope. Now is a time to look ahead and to enjoy these hard won freedoms safely."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “This is a day of positive progress on our road to recovery as we have been able to confirm significant relaxations to the restrictions from Monday 24 May.

“As we begin to rebuild, we are very much focused on personal, societal and economic wellbeing. This latest set of easements will have wide-reaching benefits for individuals, families, businesses and workers."

Visiting homes

Up to six people from no more than two households can meet in a private dwelling and stay overnight. Children aged 12 and under are not counted in the total.

If a single household has more than six members they can visit another household, as long as the number indoors does not exceed 10 (including children).

Indoor gatherings (excluding private dwellings, weddings, and funerals)

To determine maximum number that can attend, the organiser must have carried out a risk assessment. Indoor gatherings of 15 people or less do not require a risk assessment.

The organiser must also take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

A person responsible for organising a gathering must, if requested to do so by a relevant person, provide a copy of the risk assessment and an account of the reasonable measures taken.

Outdoor gatherings (excluding private dwellings, weddings, and funerals)

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people can take place. This limit applies to spectators at events (but does not include participants).

To determine the maximum number that can attend, the organiser must have carried out a risk assessment. Outdoor gatherings of 30 people or less do not require a risk assessment.

The organiser must also take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

A person responsible for organising a gathering must, if requested to do so by a relevant person, provide a copy of the risk assessment and an account of the reasonable measures taken.

Indoor hospitality

Indoor hospitality can reopen for table service only. A maximum of six people can be seated together. Children aged 12 and under are not counted in the total, however the number of individuals at a table should not exceed 10.

More than six will be permitted if they all belong to a single household, as long as it does not exceed 10 (including children).

Face coverings must be worn if you leave your table (to pay/ to access toilet facilities), unless exempt.

There should be no live music or dancing and ambient music should be at a level that permits normal conversation.

Social distancing should be maintained and venues must carry out a risk assessment and take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Hotels and tourist accommodation

Up to six people from no more than two households can stay together overnight. Children aged 12 and under are not counted in the total.

If a single household has more than six members the number staying together can be greater than six, as long as it does not exceed 10 (including children).

Accommodation providers will be required to collect customer details to help with the Test, Trace, Protect contact tracing programme.

Customer details will include the name and telephone number of each visitor over the age of 16 along with the date and duration of stay.

Weddings and civil partnerships

The numbers attending post-ceremony celebrations will be determined by the venue on a risk assessed basis, taking account of the individual circumstances of each and adhering to all relevant public health advice and industry guidance.

There will be no restriction on the number of people seated at the ‘top table’, however other tables will be restricted to a maximum of 10. Children under 12 are excluded from table numbers.

Dancing will not be permitted – the only exception to this is the couple’s ‘first dance’. There should be no live music and ambient music should be at a level that permits normal conversation.

Social distancing should be maintained and venues must carry out a risk assessment and take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Update on relaxations agreed at today’s Executive meeting.



This is a day of hope and optimism as we continue to make great progress.



There are brighter days ahead, we will come through this! pic.twitter.com/JpqCj1JPYv — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) May 20, 2021

Funerals

Post-funeral gatherings can resume with numbers to be informed by a risk assessment for the venue.

Indoor group exercise

Indoor group exercise and training can resume with numbers informed by a venue risk assessment.

Indoor competitive sport can resume from 31 May (subject to risk assessment and appropriate mitigations).

Indoor attractions

Indoor visitor and cultural attractions, such as museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor play areas, bowling alleys, amusement arcades and bingo halls can reopen. Music venues are not included. Libraries will also be permitted to fully reopen.

You must wear a face covering when you go to any indoor public space, unless exempt.

Venues will be required to collect customer details to help with the Test, Trace, Protect contact tracing programme.

Customer details will include the name and telephone number of each visitor over the age of 16 along with the date and time of visit.

Venues must have carried out a risk assessment and take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Outdoor sport

There will be a full return of outdoor sport with an overall limit of 500 spectators at outdoor sporting events.

International travel

International travel can resume following the introduction of a traffic light system. Visitors to green list countries will not be required to isolate upon their return but they will have to provide a negative test before travelling and take two tests upon their return.

Prices for the tests start at £59 depending on the provider.

Visitors to amber list countries will have to isolate at home for 10 days and take two tests upon their return.

For those arriving from amber countries, tests start at £105 depending on the provider.

NHS tests will not be accepted for travel.

Meanwhile visitors to red list countries will be required to pay for a stay in managed isolation at their port of arrival for ten days.

The costs associated with this begin at £1,750 for one adult.