Launch of historically important exhibition at St Mary's University College

THE Cardinal Newman Library at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road has been hosting the prestigious Varnhagen Collection Exhibition.

This collection of archives, not viewed since the beginning of the twentieth century, are housed in the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland. St Mary’s was commissioned by the Jagiellonian to research and highlight Irish and British documents of historic importance.

The collection includes notes, letters, ephemera from historic figures such as Wilberforce, O’Connell, Shelley, Keats, Casement, Dickens, etc.

Highlighted archives, up to 200,000 documents, are currently being digitised for public viewing, research and historic profiling.

At the launch of the exhibition, addresses were given by Professor Peter Finn (the College Principal), Professor Wladek Witalisz (Dean of the Faculty of Philology, Jagiellonian University), Elaine Mulholland (University Librarian) and Professor Gerard McCann (International Coordinator).