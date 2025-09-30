Leading diabetes charity to launch Belfast Live Well Hub at Shaftesbury Rec

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland is set to launch a new Live Well Hub location on Friday 10t October at LORAG's Shaftesbury community and recreation centre in South Belfast.

The new Hub will be the seventh of its kind available in the North, providing members of the local community with free information and resources to support their diabetes care as they hear from both local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team.



Supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, the Live Well Hubs are part of a five-year project that aims to offer support and advice to people living with, or at risk of, diabetes in the region. Current locations include Bangor, Ballymena, North Belfast – Houben centre, Lisburn, Mid Ulster and Newry.

Across the North nearly 118,000 people are living with diabetes. A further 82,000 people in Northern Ireland are considered to have pre-diabetes and are at risk of developing the condition during their lifetime.

Commenting on the Live Well Hubs, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland engaging communities and volunteer manager Heather Causer said, “We are excited to see our Live Well Hub offering expand to another location in Belfast. With nearly 118,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland, and around 24,000 living with Diabetes within the Belfast Trust area. it is essential that we continue expanding our support network to meet the growing needs of our communities.



“Thanks to the support of the National Lottery Community Fund, we’re able to positively impact the lives of many by helping them reduce their risk or manage their condition well. The Lorag live well hub will be an excellent resource for people from South and East Belfast and the surrounding areas. – we look forward to welcoming them at the launch on 10th October”



Upcoming dates – Lorag – Shaftesbury community and recreation centre:



Friday 10th October, 11am to 12pm (official opening)

Friday 17th October, 11am to 12pm

Friday 24th October, 11am to 12pm

Friday 31st October, 11am to 12pm

Friday 7th November, 11am to 12pm



If you would like further information on the Live Well Hubs, please get in touch with the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team by emailing the team via this link.