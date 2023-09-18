Leading diabetes charity to launch Live Well Hub in North Belfast

HELP AND SUPPORT: The charity is set to launch a Live Well Hub site at the Houben Centre in North Belfast later this month

A LEADING Diabetes charity is set to launch a Live Well Hub site at the Houben Centre in North Belfast later this month.

The third of its kind in the North, the Hub will provide members of the local community with information and resources to support their diabetes care.

Launching on September 28, the Hub will provide a one-stop-shop for diabetes related information, advice and support from both local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK team.

Across the North there are nearly 112,000 people living with diabetes, 23,681 of which fall under the Belfast Trust. The North Belfast GP Federation area holds the highest diabetes prevalence within the Belfast Trust.

Data released earlier this year also indicates that a further 66,000 people in the North are considered to have pre-diabetes and are at risk of developing the condition during their lifetime.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Director, Tina McCrossan said: “We are delighted to launch our third Live Well Hub in the coming weeks.

"Supporting members of the local community who are living with diabetes, this new Hub is another exciting step within a five-year project for our team where we continue to grow this type of support for people across the region.

“In addition to facilitating a greater understanding of diabetes and fostering relationships between the diabetes communities and their healthcare providers, the Live Well Hubs provide people with an outlet to connect with peers and share their experiences. They also help shine a vital light on type 2 diabetes and how members can learn more about living well with the condition.

“Our Live Well Hubs already in place in both Ballymena and Bangor have been really well received by members of the local community.

"We hope that residents of North Belfast and the surrounding areas will join us for the launch and dates that follow to gain valuable resources and information to support their diabetes management. Our team look forward to welcoming you there.”

Upcoming Meetings at Houben Centre, 432 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 7TF.