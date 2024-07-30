Broad welcome for commitment to repeal controversial Legacy Act

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has welcomed the British government’s commitment to repeal the controversial Legacy Act.

On Monday the new British government announced that it was dropping its ongoing legal challenge against a court ruling which declared that parts of the act to be unlawful.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn said: “This is the first step in fulfilling the government’s manifesto commitment to repeal and replace the act.”

All political parties and victims’ groups in Ireland have opposed the Act. Earlier this year the Irish government took an interstate case against the UK with the European Court of Human Rights.

“Having discussed this issue with Hilary Benn on his first day in office, I am glad to see the work of replacing the Legacy Act is progressing – I have been clear since day one on the grave issues with the Act as it now stands, in particular the fundamental question of its compliance with the European Convention of Human Rights and the failure to command the support of victims,” said Micheál Martin.

“I welcome his commitment to establishing legacy mechanisms which command the confidence of communities and of victims and survivors. The Secretary of State’s intention to reverse the current prohibition on new civil proceedings, and to propose measures to allow inquests previously halted to proceed is also welcome.

“We will study the statement made by the British Government today and continue our close engagement with them on the detail of this vitally important issue. We owe it to victims, survivors and their loved ones to get this right. As we take this work forward, the needs of victims and the obligation to ensure a framework compatible with the European Convention of Human Rights, will remain central to this Government’s approach.”

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly called the Act a “cruel piece of legislation”.

“Since the Legacy Act was first introduced, state bodies have continued to hide information from families to cover up the British government’s shameful actions in Ireland and to protect their soldiers and agents.

“The shutting down of legacy inquests and investigations have already had a very real and human impact on families.

“It is welcome that inquests halted by the imposition of the Legacy Act will be resumed and that families who lost loved ones during the conflict will once again have access to the criminal and civil courts.”