Legacy of Gaelic Games in Greencastle celebrated in new book

MEMBERS of the Wolfe Tones GAC prior to 1970 reunited on Saturday for a special coffee morning celebrating the legacy of Gaelic games in Greencastle.

Organised thanks to the diligent and inspired work of Angela McIvor and Mary Bailie, the event at Merville House brought together dozens of former members, now honorary members, to reflect on their achievements and the resilience required to sustain the club through the 1950s and 1960s.

During the gathering, a presentation was made by former Wolfe Tones chairperson Stephen McCourt, who introduced a new publication chronicling the history of Gaelic games in Greencastle.

'Ar Scáth a Chéile' is the story of the Wolfe Tone GAC, the forerunner club which occupied this parish from the 1930s until the 1970s.

The book delves into championship victories, the challenges faced by the club, and colourful tales ranging from house raids to missing snooker balls, as well as the involvement of GAA presidents.

In a vibrant exchange of memories, attendees shared their personal stories, adding rich detail to the club’s history. These conversations unearthed enough material to inspire the creation of a second publication in the future.

The Laochra Wolfe Tones coffee morning was a poignant reminder of the community spirit and enduring pride that have been central to the revival of Gaelic games in Greencastle. Organisers and attendees alike celebrated the chance to honour the past while inspiring future generations.

'Ar Scáth a Chéile' – the history of Wolfe Tones GAC by Stephen McCourt is available to download online here.