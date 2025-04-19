Leinster SHC: Fitzgerald fumes as Antrim fall to Wexford

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Round One

Wexford 2-24 Antrim 0-19

ULTIMATELY, it was Wexford's day on the opening afternoon in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship as they avenged last year's defeat to Antrim on Saturday, but the 11-point margin was a little sore on the Saffrons.

In fairness, the Slaneysiders were worthy of their win as two goals in the space of seven second-half minutes from Kevin Foley and Cian Byrne saw them put daylight between the teams, but Antrim were also a little more than irked by a number of decisions that went against them.

Although 12 of Lee Chin's 16 points came from frees, there was no disputing the class of the Wexford captain, who stood up when needed after a shaky start when Antrim tore into the game and he again showed leadership when his team lost Jack O'Connor to a 22nd-minute red card.

Antrim would also finish with 14 as Conor Boyd picked up two yellows in the second period and there was little to argue about with either, but certainly, the Saffrons had to work a lot harder for their frees and five times throughout the game, Wexford had awards moved forward as Antrim frustrations came to the fore.

"We hurled really well for 20 minutes in the first half and the first 15 of the second half, but 100 per cent it was not refereed fairly," said a seething Antrim boss, Davy Fitzgerald.

"We may not have won that game, but the scoreable frees he gave them, I'd say 'ok', but were we afforded the same thing when pulled or dragged? No. That was not refereed fairly.

"I'm not saying the frees weren't frees, but it has to be the same for both sides. He brought them back into the game - 100 per cent - and then in the second half we get back to two points. Watch what happens when we get it back to two points - same thing again.

"I have great time for Wexford and love them, but that is not a true reflection on that scoreboard out there.

"I can point out six or seven things we didn't get, and if we get them, we are in the game. That wasn't refereed the same, and Antrim people said to me before this happened that this is the way.

"I don't begrudge Wexford their victory - fair play to them - but Colm Lyons is meant to be down the line and fair. I'm not having that. You have to give the same frees on both sides. I know what I saw and I know it wasn't right. This is the most irritated I've been after a game"

Eoghan Campbell is challenged by Damien Reck

Antrim had the chance to make a dream start after two minutes when awarded a penalty as Seaan Elliott was fouled by Conor Foley, but Gerard Walsh shot too high.

The Saffrons were sharp from the off as Keelan Molloy landed and James McNaughton converted a long free before the hosts got on the board through Conor Hearne, seven minutes in.

The Elliotts, Nigel and Seaan, replied before Chin got the first of his nine first-half points as he dragged his team right into it.

When Gerard Walsh responded to put Antrim 0-6 to 0-2 up after nine, it would be their last score for 15 minutes as Wexford took a grip, eating up the Antrim restarts and Chin seeminly everywhere as he hit four on the spin, followed by back-to-back scores from Rory O'Connor to see their side two up.

But their momentum was halted in the 22nd minute as Jack O'Connor was spotted taking a swing back at Joe Maskey and Colm Lyons flashed red.

This gave Antrim more options from the poc-outs with McNaughton ending their barren spell from a free and then replied to Hearne from play, but three more from Chin pushed the gap out to four.

Again, McNaughton landed either side of Hearne, but it was Chin with the final say of the half from a free to give Wexford a 0-14 to 0-10 lead.

Chin extended the gap from a free straight upon the resumption with Conor Boyd yellow-carded for a drag-back, but Antrim enjoyed a nice spell with McNaughton pointing either side of one from Walsh to narrow the gap to two.

However, the hosts were raining a gallop again as Chin continued to knock over frees with Roory O'Connor and Cathal Dunbar also on target, while at the other end, Mark Fanning got down to divert a Keelan Molloy shot up and over.

Still, Antrim were in it with Walsh and Molloy bringing them back to within four, but from Fanning's long-poc out, Kevin Foley rose and his momentum took him clear to blast home.

It would get worse for the visitors in the 58th minute as Boyd picked up a second yellow for a loose stick on Foley, with Chin pointing again.

The game was put away three minutes later as Cian Molloy burst out of defence through the middle and found Cian Byrne inside to finish.

That was that as the sides added three points apiece late on, but it is Wexford who gained a bit of revenge for their defeat in Belfast 12 months ago.

Conall Bohill challenges Jack O'Connor

"The start that Antrim got could have been a lot worse for us, to be honest," said Wexford boss Keith Rossiter.

"They blazed a penalty over the bar, which was a let-off, when it could have been the perfect start for them.

"They hit the ground running with three or four points on the board before we could blink, but in fairness to the lads, they dug in.

"We were probably hurling fairly well when 'Jacko' got sent off, but credit to the lads, they kept fighting away, which is what you want."

WEXFORD: M Fanning; E Ryan, R Lawlor, C Foley; C Molloy, D Reck, C McGuckin; C Hearne (0-3), S Donohoe; J O'Connor, R O'Connor (0-3), K Foley (1-0); C Dunbar (0-1), L Chin (0-16, 12f), C Byrne (1-0).

Subs: S Casey (0-1) for C Byrne (61), J Redmond for R O'Connor (66), D Carley for S Donohoe (66), N Murphy for R Lawlor (70), D Codd for K Foley (70+2).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; S Rooney, P Burke, C Boyd; J Maskey, E Campbell, C Bohill; N O'Connor, G Walsh (0-4, 2f, 1pen); N Elliott (0-1), K Molloy (0-3), S Walsh; P Boyle, J McNaughton (0-8, 4f, 2x65s), S Elliott (0-1).

Subs: C McKeown (0-1) for P Boyle (HT), S McKay for E Campbell (54), J McLaughlin (0-1) for S Elliott (56), E O'Neill for N Elliott (68), R McGarry for S Rooney (70+3).

REFEREE: Colm Lyons (Cork)