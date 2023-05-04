Lenadoon family continue campaign for drug rehab centre in Jack's memory

THE family of a young man who lost his life to drugs are continuing their campaign to set up a Belfast-based crisis and rehab centre in his memory.

Jack Brennan, a 23-year-old Lenadoon man, lost his battle with drug addiction in January 2021. His family have been tirelessly advocating for improved addiction, rehab and crisis services ever since.

The family are organising a fundraising event for the community to attend this Saturday in the Andersonstown Social Club to fulfil Jack’s Promise.

“We are holding a fundraiser in the PD and with the money raised we thought it would be great if we could start sending someone to rehab. I know addiction is a relapsing disease, but this could give somebody the chance,” Jack’s mother Lorraine told the Andersonstown News.

“We’re going to continue our campaign for a rehab and crisis centre in West Belfast which is very important as well as the aftercare.”

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has been working with the family in their campaign calling for wraparound rehabilitation services.

Jack Brennan speaking to the Andersonstown News in 2017

In 2017, Jack spoke with the Andersonstown News about his substance and drug problems and spoke of his hopes of getting clean.

“He wanted to get clean and to help other people. He was sent to a rehab in Essex, then he was in one in Liverpool, and he was in America for ten and a half weeks. When he came out of rehab the second time, our Jack was off drugs for seven and a half months, but he was getting tortured.

“I know that there was plenty of times Jack was in crisis. On the day he died, he rang drugs outreach, the police and the hospital.

“He tried so hard. I’m very proud of him because he really did try his best. God bless him, he’s in heaven now. He would have written poems. He used to write me letters breaking his heart. It kills me, I know it’s been two years, but it feels like two weeks to me."

The event starts at 8pm on Saturday at the Andersonstown Social Club and tickets start at £5.