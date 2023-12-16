Lenadoon Christmas appeal is bigger than ever

TOYS: Glen Parent Youth Group members Robert Sands and Karen Nugent with some of those who helped with Lenadoon Toy Appea

GLEN Parent Youth Group in Lenadoon have thanked the local community who have contributed towards another successful Christmas Toy Appeal.

The annual appeal created a huge buzz in the local area with schools, businesses and sports people helping to raise awareness and contribute to the campaign.

"This year we raised close to £5,000 in donations and there were a lot more toys donated than last year," said Robert Sands from Glen Parent, who is one of the organisers behind the appeal. "Even though times have been tougher this year we've seen more donated.

"Local businesses in the area donated Nintendo Switches and our two local boxers, Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna donated £1,500 of vouches for JD Sports and Primark for teenagers and we raised a couple of hundred pound which is going on meat vouchers.

"Another volunteer also raised £1,000 which is also going to meat parcels from Gibsons Butchery and Delicatessen."

Karen Nugent from Glen Parent Youth Group said: "The thing about the Toy Appeal is it's about so much more than just toys because there are families out there without any money for gas or electric or food to put on the table at Christmas so as much as we're trying to make a child's Christmas, it's also about the whole family."

Robert added: "We have a £1,200 donation which has gone straight on £50 gas and electric vouchers so people can go down and pick which ones they need and it's completely discreet as well."

Karen said the Lenadoon Women's Group will be looking at their lists to see which families need assistance.

"We have a list of parents/carers and the ages of the children and the Women's Group will be helping to give out everything we've collected and has been donated."

Robert said: "We're asking for people to share the Women's Group number and to get in contact with them if you need or know a family who needs assistance. Get in contact with your number and whatever organisation you're coming from so we can reach more people – it's community helping community."

Lenadoon Toy Appeal wishes to extend a sincere thanks to everyone who has donated and helped out with the appeal including, Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Sarsfields GAC, St Pauls GAC, Aquinas F.C, Donegal Celtic Women's FC, Donegal Celtic Youth, Tullymore Swifts FC, Cliftonville U16s (NL), Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna, Whiskey and White Podcast, St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Seosi Hairdressers, O'Hanlon Catering, Lab Fitness, Improved Health, St Gerard's School and the Garrick Bar.

All of which has been donated will be distributed to local families over the next week.

If you know anyone in the area in need of assistance, you can contact the Lenadoon Women's Group on 02890 611205.