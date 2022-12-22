Loyalist posters 'inciting violence' at North Belfast interface condemned

POSTERS erected in North Belfast depicting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a warning of a return to violence have been condemned.

The posters which have appeared across North Belfast including Flax Street on the Crumlin Road and the Shore Road were erected in recent days. Posters were also posted at the Lanark Way interface in West Belfast.

The posters depict the Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar against an image of the Dublin bombing in Talbot Street and carrying a threat of a 'return to violence' with the slogan 'Peace or Protocol, It's your decision' and 'The possibility of a return to violence is very real'.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said that the posters are designed to incite violence and raise tension.

“These posters are a vile attempt to incite people to violence using the most appalling imagery of a horrific attack on Talbot Street which killed 14 people," he said.

"It has no place in any community in North Belfast and those responsible have nothing to offer.

“I understand the concerns that people have about the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol. But we all need to be clear – there is no cause that is worth the horrific price that these images invoke.

“I have been in touch with the PSNI, Translink and the Council to have the posters removed as soon as possible.”