'Live life to the full in memory of Chloe', mourners told at funeral

TRIBUTES: The hearse carries the coffin of Chloe Ferris (24) to St Paul's Church on the Falls Road

THE greatest characteristic of West Belfast woman Chloe Ferris (24) was love, mourners were told at her funeral.

Chloe was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Lux nightclub in the Dunbar Street area of Belfast city centre where she had collapsed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her Funeral Mass took place on Thursday afternoon at St Paul's Church on the Falls Road.

Final journey

In his homily, Fr Darren Brennan read out some emotional words on behalf of Chloe's parents, Sharon and Declan.

"Chloe was our first born, and from day one was spoilt by her dad," he said. "In her short life, she shared love to her family and friends. She was part of the ‘Sister Squad’ group of friends.

"Chloe loved holidaying in Bundoran with all her cousins and partying in Ibiza with the ‘Sister Squad’. She loved a party or two.

"Her participation in R City cross-community youth organisation gave her a desire to see more of what this world has to offer.

"Of course, her partying and holidays had to be paid for and dad’s pockets were only so deep. Therefore, Chloe’s little beauty business had to flourish and flourish it did which was something she was so proud of.

"Some say she renamed it wrong. It shouldn’t have been Chloe’s Beauty but something like Chloe’s Agony Aunt Therapy. She listened to her clients all day long and she loved them all.

Chloe Ferris

"Perhaps her favourite was her brother Christopher, who she spent so much time with, chilling in the evening after work and eating their favourite Salted Chilli Chicken and Chips. The love they had for each other was immeasurable.

"When we see the amount of people paying respect to her short life, we are just amazed by the love shown over the last few days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

"Happy 25th birthday Chloe girl, we love you."

Using his own words, Fr Brennan added: "Chloe's life, as short as it might have been was filled to the brim with activity, using her gifts and talents with everyone she met and above all, filled with love.

"Chloe's greatest characteristic was love. The love that she has shared remains with us.

"Today is a sad day and a day of mourning but tears and sadness is not what is going to honour Chloe's legacy in this world.

"In honour of Chloe, each one of us should make a firm decision to live the life we have to the full and fill it with love, use our gifts and talents, take risks and go the extra mile to reach out to those in need and do it all in Chloe's name.

"In that way, her legacy will burn like a bright torch in this dark world for many years to come."