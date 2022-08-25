Aaron Fox Memorial Day raises £11,770 for Lighthouse

A NORTH Belfast family have raised £11,770 for a local suicide prevention charity in memory of their son.

Aaron Fox, a 16-year-old pupil at St Malachy's College and from the Ligoniel area was found dead at his home in April 2016.

Last month, the annual Aaron Fox Memorial Cup day was held at Contra Wood Golf Club.

The event has been organised every year by Aaron's family to raise funds for Lighthouse charity.

Lighthouse, which is based in North Belfast, is an organisation committed to the prevention of suicide; the promotion of positive mental health well-being and the provision of support services to families who have been bereaved by suicide.

The charity provides a beacon of hope to individuals, families and communities as well as providing preventative support services which aim to save lives, offer advice and support to those affected by suicide.

On behalf of Lighthouse, Executive Director, Paul Finnegan would like to thank Ciarnan, Paul Fox and everyone who bought a four ball, sponsored a hole, donated a prize or took part in the raffle and auction.

The money raised will enable the charity to continue to support lifesaving therapies to local people who are struggling with their mental health.