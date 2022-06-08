£800 raised in Ligoniel for Community Rescue Service

A COFFEE morning in Ligoniel has raised £800 to support the vital work of the Community Rescue Service (CRS).

Held in the Wolfhill Centre last Friday morning, it was organised by local woman Sharon Stitt. Sharon, is well-known for her fundraising work for the CRS, the voluntary organisation that tackles high risk missing person situations. Her brother, Paul Stitt is a Unit Commander with the organisation. The money will be used to purchase a defibrillator.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Sharon said: “I couldn’t do it without the support of the local community.

“Even during times like this, people still came out and supported us. The Community Rescue Service are earth's angels in what they do.

“I want to say the biggest thank you to each and every one who came to the coffee morning and made a donations or donated prizes to the ballot.”

Heather McDonald, who lost her husband Jim in April, was also delighted to be supporting the work of the CRS.

“I was delighted to go along and support the coffee morning,” she added.

“The CRS are such an important organisation. Some people could not do without them when they need support the most.”