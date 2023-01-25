Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme opens for 2023

The Líofa Scheme provides Irish speakers with the chance to visit the Gaeltacht, pictured above Dún Lúiche in Donegal

THE Department for Communities have announced the opening of the Gaeltacht Bursary scheme for 2023.

Launched in 2012, the Líofa scheme provides attendees with an opportunity to go the Gaeltacht, attend classes and increase their knowledge and use of Irish whilst also participating in a wide range of cultural activities including music and sport as Gaeilge.

Since the launch of the scheme, more than 2,500 applications have been received and almost 900 bursaries have awarded. The average cost of a bursary, which includes accommodation and tuition, is £550.

The Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is now open to students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or adult learners in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits. As demand for the bursary is very high, preference is given to those adults or students who have not previously received a bursary and who meet the criteria set out in the application form.

Tá Scéim Sparánachtaí #Líofa anois oscailte.



An mbeidh tusa ag dul chun na Gaeltacht an samhradh seo? Tá deiseanna anseo theacht ar sparánacht a chuideoidh leat na táillí a íoc.



Are you heading to the #Gaeltacht this summer? The #Líofa bursary scheme may be able to help 👇 https://t.co/hw7b5NMc4K — Conradh na Gaeilge (@CnaG) January 18, 2023

Applications can be made online or by contacting Líofa directly on 028 9051 5114.

The scheme will close on the 17 February 2023 and successful applicants will be notified by the end of March 2023.