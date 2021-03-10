Lisburn and Castlereagh Council celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge

LISBURN AND CASTLEREAGH City Council are to host a series of events celebrating Seachtain Na Gaeilge for the second year running.



The virtual events which will run until 17 March and are funded through the Council’s Good Relations Programme.



Included in the festivities are a beginners guide to Irish language with Linda Ervine, a talk with Aodán Mac Séafraidh focusing on the origin of place-names and Irish speakers in the 19 century and an introductory lesson on Tin Whistle with musician Wayne Bowe.

Welcoming the move, Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Carlin said: “I’m delighted for the second year running Lisburn Castlereagh Council have recognised the significant growth of An Gaeilge in our council area by organising Seachtain Na Gaeilge celebrations.



“The council have put together a fantastic programme that builds on last year’s historic inaugural event. It is vital we in Lisburn Castlereagh Council, continue to embrace and promote the language.

Enjoy this gentle introduction to #Irish created esp. for kids by ISLAND Arts & artist, Beth McComish to mark #SeachtainnaGaeilge / #IrishLanguageWeek. Thanks to the artist's daughter Méabh for the beautiful narration. https://t.co/Fl8kS1xF1S https://t.co/A3EGFoh2Q1 #SnaG21 pic.twitter.com/RJsqkSx5pB — ISLAND Arts Centre (@ISLANDartsbiz) March 6, 2021

“It is a significant step forward and a welcome recognition for the growing community of Gaeilgóirí across Lisburn and Castlereagh. We look forward with excitement to the continued growth of An Gaeilge in LCC and would encourage support for our Seachtain Na Gaeilge programme in its second year.”



For further information on the events, visit theIsland Arts Centre social media pages.