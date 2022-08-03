Lisburn Féile to come back "bigger and better"

GREAT CRAIC: Lisburn and Castlereagh's Deputy Mayor Cllr Michelle Guy joined Chairman Gerry McClory at the events on Market Square

ORGANISERS of the inaugural Lisburn Féile have hailed the event as a major success.

The festival, which ran over last weekend saw Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave, Alliance Party’s Sorch Eastwood MLA, UUP’s Robbie Butler MLA and the SDLP’s Councillor Séamas de Faoite come together at an event titled 'Lets Not Talk Politics'.

In addition to this, the Féile Trad Trail provided the backdrop for Wallace Park participants on their 5k journeys as part of their weekly Parkrun.

On Saturday afternoon Lisburn Féile held their Irish Dance and Highland Dance Exhibition in Market Square.

The Ferris/Bunting School of Irish Dance, McGuigan School of Irish Dance and Sarah Graham School of Highland Dance treated shoppers and those attending the exhibition to an array of reels, céilí sets and Highland flings and much more.

Tonnaí Thoraí / Waves of Tory Céilí Dance in Market Square. Brilliant to see everybody join in including some of our brilliant @lisburnfeile staff. Special thanks to Moya Connolly who was Bean an Tí/Dance organiser on the day.#féileliosnagcearrbhach #lisburnféile pic.twitter.com/ms4piXzsku — Lisburn Féile (@lisburnfeile) August 1, 2022

Moya Connolly was the Bean an Tí for the afternoon and there was a tremendous turnout and the buzz around the town was great.

The Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Michelle Guy attended the event and took part in a Tonnaí Thoraí Céilí dance.

Speaking after the festival, chairman Gerry McClory said: "We have brought together a programme of events that have even surpassed our initial intentions.

"All of the events were a huge success. Our aim was to celebrate the diversity of this city and showcase its great talent.

"The Lisburn Féile committee would like to thank all of you who attended our events, and we promise to come back bigger and better.”