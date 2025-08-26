Lisburn Road firefighters host fundraising car-wash for Foodstock

FIREFIGHTERS from Lisburn Road Fire Station have been praised for their tremendous community spirit after they rolled up their sleeves to host a fundraising car wash in aid of food charity Foodstock.

Based on the Andersonstown Road, Foodstock addresses poverty by providing essentials to low-income families and individuals in need, including food parcels, breakfast clubs and school uniforms.

The event raised a hefty £1,026, which will provide healthy morning meals for children through Foodstock’s free breakfast programme in local nurseries and primary schools.

Foodstock founder Paul Doherty said: "Our firefighters are true heroes in our community. They save lives every single day, yet all too often they are subjected to unacceptable attacks while carrying out their duties.

"Despite this, they continue to step up for others, and their generosity at this car wash is just another example of their commitment to the people they serve.

“The funds raised will go directly towards our breakfast programme, which is about removing hunger as a barrier to education. Healthy kids equal happy kids, and when children get the best start to their day, they can focus more in the classroom and thrive.

“This is what solidarity looks like. People coming together, supporting each other, and investing in the future of our children.

"On behalf of Foodstock and the families we work with, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the firefighters on Lisburn Road. They have not only raised vital funds but also shown once again why they are some of the very best of us.”