A NORTH Belfast singer-songwriter has released a new single based on a well-known passage from the Bible.

Cavehill man Brendy Quinn is known for his songs, which promote peace, love and reconciliation.

His new single 'Love' is based on one of his favourite Bible passages – 1 Corinthians 13, often called the 'Love Chapter' which defines true Christian love as an action-oriented, selfless, and eternal commitment rather than just an emotion.

Speaking about the new song, Brendy explained: "I am a believer and I get a lot of satisfaction and joy from reading passages in the Bible. My favourite is 1 Corinithians 13 and it really resonated with me.

"You can have plenty of things in your life like good health or money or fame but if you don't have love in your life you can be quite empty and lost.

"After reading the passage one day, I wrote the song in about an hour. Everything just sort of came to me. I like a bit of rhyming sequence so that is the style of it.

"I just believe there should be love for yourself, your neighbour and for God.

"I have a big passion for music and will continue to write music based on my inspirations and events."