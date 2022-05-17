Reaction to Truss statement: 'British government giving cover to DUP'

SINN Féin MP John Finucane has claimed that the British government are continuing to give cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed.

The North Belfast MP was speaking after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the House of Commons on Tuesday that the British government will press ahead with legislation to change parts of the post-Brexit trade deal for the North of Ireland.

Speaking from London, Mr Finucane said: “People voted to make politics work, to fix the health service and invest an extra £1 billion and they voted for an Executive to put money in their pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“They did not vote for Boris Johnson and the Tory party to give cover to the DUP to hold society here back and block the formation of an Executive.

“We need an Executive up and running now, people should not have to wait a day longer. No one has a veto over progress.

“Today, the same British government that negotiated and agreed the Protocol has announced a plan to legislate to break international law and undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

“Businesses are benefiting from the huge opportunities afforded by the Protocol to create jobs and attract investment through unique access to the British and EU markets.

“The British government should stop creating further instability, end the threats to take unilateral action and work constructively with the EU in negotiations to find solutions to fix the problems.”

Jeffery Donaldson has suggested that once further details have been published, the DUP may consider allowing a speaker to be nominated to the Assembly to allow MLAs to return to the chamber. The party is refusing to form an Executive at Stormont while the Protocol remains.

Speaking in the Commons, the DUP leader said: “We want to see the political institutions properly functioning as soon as possible.



“But to restore unionist confidence, decisive action is now needed in the form of legislation to repair the harm done by the Protocol to the acts of union and to put in place sensible arrangements that, in the words of the Queen’s speech, ensure the continued success and integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom, including the internal economic bonds between all its parts.”



He added that the statement is a “welcome but overdue step” and described it as a “significant move towards addressing his parties concerns around the Protocol.

Just the latest cynical Brexit stunt. Nearly 6 years on and still Tories & DUP can’t bring them to be honest about the realities of Brexit, geography & consent. pic.twitter.com/NtFrarntya — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Vice-President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič has expressed concern at the British Governments plan to table legislation that would disapply constitutive elements of the Protocol.

Speaking after British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss delivered her statement to the House of Commons setting out her proposals, Mr Šefčovič said: “The European Commission stands ready to continue discussions with the UK government to identify joint solutions within the framework of the Protocol that would benefit people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“The potential of the flexibilities put forward by the European Commission is yet to be fully explored, and the Commission remains keen to do that with the UK government.

The British government announces its intention to legislate to break the law. The stuff of a Rogue State. Meanwhile government and progress blocked in the North of Ireland. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) May 17, 2022

“The announcement by the UK government, however, to table legislation that would disapply constitutive elements of the Protocol, raises significant concerns.

“First, because the Protocol is the solution agreed between the EU and the UK to address the challenges posed by the UK's withdrawal from the EU for the island of Ireland, and to protect the hard-earned gains of the peace process.

“Second, because the Protocol is an international agreement signed by the EU and the UK. Unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable.

“Third, because the Withdrawal Agreement and its Protocol are the necessary foundation for the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which the EU and the UK have agreed upon to organise their overall relationship after the UK's withdrawal.”

Mr Šefčovič also said that should the British government decide to move ahead with a bill disapplying constitutive elements of the Protocol as announced today, the EU will need to respond with all measures at its disposal.

“Our overarching objective is to find joint solutions within the framework of the Protocol. That is the way to ensure legal certainty and predictability for people and businesses in Northern Ireland,” he continued.

“With political will and commitment, practical issues arising from the implementation of the Protocol in Northern Ireland can be resolved. The European Commission stands ready to continue playing its part, as it has from the outset.”

Significant concerns about the announcement by the UK government. Unilateral actions are not acceptable.



The potential of the flexibilities proposed by the @EU_Commission is yet to be fully explored. They can deliver a real difference on the ground.



👉 https://t.co/XWtiJCazxZ pic.twitter.com/H9pnquXeyn — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) May 17, 2022

Addressing the House of Commons at lunchtime on Tuesday, Liz Truss said that the British Government remain committed to finding agreement with the EU.

“In parallel with the legislation being introduced, we remain open to further talks if we can achieve the same outcome through negotiated settlement,” she said.

“I have invited Vice-President Šefčovič to a meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee in London to discuss this as soon as possible.

“However to respond to the very grave and serious situation in Northern Ireland we are clear that there is a necessity to act to ensure the institutions can be restored as soon as possible."