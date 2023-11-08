Orla back home in Belfast for Lyric Theatre's Christmas production

A NORTH Belfast actress has returned home to Belfast to star in the Lyric Theatre's Christmas production of Hansel and Gretel.

Orla Gormley, who grew up in the Cliftonville area, re-located back home eight weeks ago after 17 years in London.

Deep into rehearsals, Orla is looking forward to her first role back home on the Lyric Theatre stage.

"I went to drama school in London and met my husband there and we had two boys," she explained. "I have been lucky enough to work all over the world.

"The last big show I did was The Last Ship in USA which was written by Sting. We all had to leave and I came back to London due to Covid. I was pregnant at the time with my youngest.

"I auditioned for Hansel and Gretel in the spring and here we are. I have moved back here and I am really looking forward to my first show back home."

Step into the enchanted forest this festive season and embark on a magical adventure with Hansel & Gretel! 🌲🍭



📅: 24/11 - 06/01

🎟️: https://t.co/FiPpGVxGh3 pic.twitter.com/lVFp3Y7iHK — Lyric Theatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) November 1, 2023

Tara-Lynne O’Neill’s brand new telling of this classic tale is a spectacular Christmas adventure full of heart for all the family. It's a brand new original musical with amazing dancing, and unmissable songs by Katie Richardson.

Join Hansel, his sister Gretel and a mischievous little mouse called Monty, as they tumble through their story book and into an enchanted forest of technicolour. Together with a host of woodland creatures they will take you on a magical journey to defeat the witch in her sweetie house.

"I am playing the witch. It is a lovely show. We are in week three of rehearsals and everything is going really well," added Orla.

"It is a slightly different take on it but it is really well written by Tara-Lynne O’Neill who plays the mother in Derry Girls.

"Katie Richardson is doing the music. It is just really magical and beautiful. It is a really big family and traditional show and I can't wait for it to get started."

Hansel and Gretel performs at the Lyric Theatre from Friday, November 24 to Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tickets are from £12.50 and available to book now from www.lyrictheatre.co.uk/