Boxing clubs unite to donate unused equipment to charity

TWO Belfast boxing clubs have been praised for donating unused equipment to a supported living service in South Belfast.

St John Bosco ABC in West Belfast and Midland ABC in North Belfast provided boxing bags among other items to the charity Inspire, who run supported living accomodation in University Street.

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw who organised and coordinated the donation, has praised both clubs for their generosity.

“I am extremely grateful to Midlands and St John Bosco boxing clubs for their incredibly generous donation, which will be of huge benefit to those in supported housing," she said.

“As my party’s Health spokesperson, I am very aware of the positive and life-changing impact that sport can have on a person’s mental and physical well-being. It can provide purpose and the opportunity for a better lifestyle, and I know boxing facilities will complement the existing treatment and valuable support that Inspire provides."

In the ring with St John Bosco boxing club this evening! 🥊



Huge thanks to Coach Gerard McCafferty and the club for kindly donating boxing bags & gloves to @InspireWBGroup 💛



The residents of Inspire's supported living accommodation on University St will make great use of them! pic.twitter.com/NkbFx8PvQB — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) April 5, 2023

Coach at St John Bosco and member for over 40 years, Gerard McCafferty said his club was pleased to support the cause.

“As a man who has lost two brothers to poor mental health and after suffering for many years myself from poor mental health, I sincerely understand the importance of promoting a healthy mindset,” he said.

“It's great to finally see organisations going all out to try and not only raise awareness, but to help those who are unfortunately suffering from this horrible illness. Our club are more than happy to help this cause in any way possible.”

Cooper McClure, coach at Midland ABC, added: “I am pleased that we could put our old boxing equipment to good use and hope that it will help Inspire’s residents in their recovery. Boxing is great for both the mind and body, and is an essential outlet for many people.”

Management at Inspire’s University Street Supported Living Service also expressed their gratitude to the two boxing clubs as well as the South Belfast MLA.

“We are very grateful for Paula's assistance in securing this equipment and to St John Bosco and Midland boxing clubs for providing it.

"The people who use our service often find accessing community facilities to be a challenge and being able to use boxing equipment in-house will mean that they can exercise in the comfort of their own home.

“It is well known that exercise improves self-esteem and cognitive function, as well as easing anxiety and low moods. This will go a long way to helping the people we support on their recovery journey.”