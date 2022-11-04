Charity launches Christmas shoebox appeal for homeless

A city centre-based homeless charity have launched a festive shoebox appeal to ensure users of their service receive a present at Christmas.

Belfast Homeless Services is a drop-in facility working together with those who are experiencing homelessness or who may need to avail of the service. The amenities include food, social activities and clothing, as well as advice, emotional support, signposting to relevant external agencies and out-of-hours housing referrals.

Organisation’s coordinator, Liz Rocks, told the Andersonstown News the service provides a lifeline to the homeless.

‘‘BHS is the only indoor drop-in facility at night time for people experiencing homelessness or who may be struggling,” she said. “Initially set up for rough sleeps, BHS has developed and supports those who may be struggling financially, or with loneliness, or other complex needs.’”

Now in its ninth year, the shoebox appeal has grown to be a huge success due to the generous donations from the people of Belfast and beyond.

The items preferred for the shoeboxes include gloves, hats, scarves, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and toiletries – including shampoo, conditioner, bodywash, period products, wipes and deodorant – chocolate and sweets.

The organisation says that donors can make donations of individual items or prepare a shoebox of their own. Donations can be made to the Belfast Homeless Services centre at 2 Amelia Street, Belfast on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday between 2pm and 10pm.

This month saw the organisation raise over £4,000 for the vital service with a ‘Night at the Races’ event at the Balmoral Hotel. The funds raised will allow the organisation to continue their invaluable work, particularly in light of the current cost of living crisis.