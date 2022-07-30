Bereaved by suicide, these brave campaigners scaled Snowdon for charity fundraiser

A GROUP of local people who have been affected by suicide have climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise money for West Belfast mental health charity, West Wellbeing.

The group, who raised over £11,000 teamed up with others from across the North, and family and friends based in Liverpool who were raising money for Mind UK and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which is based in Newry.

West Wellbeing volunteer and fundraiser Johanna Skillen explained how the event was organised:

“It was originally just meant to be myself and a few family members to raise money for West Wellbeing, a new mental health charity in the Colin area," she said. "When my sister put the post up online we got such a great response to it, with so many people wanting to either donate, or take part, and in the end there were 55 of us who climbed Snowdon in Wales.”

SUMMIT: Johanna Skillen at the top of Snowdon

Mount Snowdon, which has an elevation of 3,560 ft, is the largest mountain in Wales, and the highest point in the UK outside of the Scottish Highlands.

The group met up in Liverpool and from there travelled to Wales to scale the mountain. Johanna said the money raised has gone towards West Wellbeing getting an art therapist to help children with autism. Johanna also mentioned the tremendous response the event received, in particular their fundraising activities at Kennedy Way traffic lights, which saw local people donate, and open up to the organisers about mental health issues in their families.

“Those of us who came from Belfast did it for West Wellbeing. My sister, who lives in Liverpool did it for Mind UK, and others who were raising money for the Kevin Bell Charity, which is based in Newry.”

ACHIEVEMENT: Joanne McCullough (Johanna's mother) upon reaching the summit.

“The six of us who came from Belfast raised £11,000. Once you start talking to people they begin to open up. In Belfast people don’t like to talk about it. Once you start talking, and nearly everyone we spoke to was connected to someone who taken their own life, or who was suffering with bad mental health. We were out with our donation buckets at Kennedy Way roundabout, and we ended up speaking to everyone who pulled up, and they were just opening up and telling you all about their loved ones and their experiences. It was unreal how many people it affects. It’s something everyone in Belfast can relate to.”

She added: “It was very emotional at the top of the mountain because of how many people who were there who had lost people from taking their own lives. My mother who came on the climb too painted pebbles with the names of everyone and we placed them at the summit.”

A well deserved celebration 🤟👏👏 after climbing Mount Snowdon. A great day spent with lovely people. Thank you Sabrina and @west_wellbeing. The message of good #MentalHealthMatters is never lost when people are prepared to share their stories thanks from @MindHalton pic.twitter.com/SKKzwRXZ5Q — Mind Halton (@MindHalton) July 10, 2022

West Wellbeing was formally recognised at a charity last week. They don't turn anyone away and don’t have waiting lists.

Johanna said: “They have a system called ‘Befrienders’ so if you go on and you need to see someone they will put you with a befriender who will take you for a coffee or a walk and just listen to you. Everyone there is a volunteer, and I have volunteered there a few times. You wouldn’t believe how many times the phone rings, or people come in desperate for help. The £11,000 we raised has gone towards them taking on a paid art therapist which will help children with autism.”