Children set out their stall for suffering Palestinians

A ENTERPRISING GROUP of West Belfast children have raised over £500 for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Éirinn and Róise Devlin together with Áodhán, Bláithín and Máirín McCusker set up a stall at the Just Kids Market in the Falls Park on Sunday, August 4

The event, part of Féile an Phobail, saw young buskers, aspiring artists, creative entrepreneurs and youthful, wannabe chefs populate the park with their artistic and inspiring wonders to sell to the public.

After seeing an advert for MAP on TV, the children decided to donate all money raised to the charity which works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

Éirinn and Róise's dad, Tony said he couldn't be prouder of the children.

"For the last few years, they have been going to the children's market at Féile and they always wanted to have a stall," he explained. "They have been friends since they were kids. We got them a stall and they all made hundreds of bracelets, cupcakes and toys to sell to Féile-goers."

The big-hearted youngsters brought in £170 from the stall and have raised another £310 from a JustGiving page which will be up until the end of August.

"ou know you have great kids when they see and recognise what is happening in Palestine and wanted to do something to help children like themselves suffering there."

