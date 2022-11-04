Local sports teams kit out for Glen Parent Toy Appeal

GLEN Parent and Youth Group have teamed up with local sports clubs as they launch this year’s toy appeal.



The annual appeal sees the Glen women’s group collecting toys which are donated to families in need within the community. However, with the cost of living crisis taking its toll, the group says that families who would normally donate to the appeal are themselves struggling this year.



For the first time, sports teams including Donegal Celtic FC, Naomh Pól CLG, Sarsfield’s, St Oliver Plunkett FC, Gleann ABC, Tullymore Swifts FC, W and H Boxing Promotions, Acquinas FC and Lab Fitness have come on board to support the appeal.

TEAMED UP: Maria Fox, Conor McCartan and Karen Nugent at the launch



Speaking at the launch, Karen Nugent from Glen Parent and Youth Group said: “everyone involved in this year’s appeal works with young people in the area. Through the youth club, we have kids coming in here five or six nights a week and we are having to put on hot meals for them. We know that this is only the beginning when it comes to families struggling. By coming together, it is our way to give back to the community and those families as much as we can.”



The group said that they normally help hundreds of families each year through the appeal.





Caroline McLaughlin, chairperson of Naomh Pól CLG said that there are many families out there who are struggling but are not coming forward to seek support.



“This is such a worthwhile initiative. Each year at St. Paul’s we fundraise for a foodbank and toy appeal within our local community where most of our young players are based. Some families do not want to come forward but as a club we want to be there to support them be that through this appeal or through the club itself.”



Maria Fox from Glen Parent Creche added: “This is an area of high deprivation and there are a lot of families that are struggling big time.



“In the creche we have parents who are finding it hard to pay their creche fees and these are working parents who are struggling. It is an even bigger struggle for families who aren’t working. They are struggling with the price of electric and gas. Everything is just going up except people’s wages.“



Each of the organisations are organising a ‘Drop Off Day’ where their members and families can leave toys, vouchers or donations. These will then be brought to the Glen Community Complex for distribution. Only new or wrapped toys can be accepted and they are also looking vouchers for teenagers.



For more information on the appeal, you can contact the team via the Glen Parent Facebook. Alternatively, call Robert or Michael on 02890 585544.