Local woman raising money to volunteer at the 2023 Special Olympics

OLYMPICS: Kate Pollock with team members from Cumann Spóirt An Phobail who have helped her raise money to volunteer with Team Ireland in Berlin

A LOCAL woman is raising money to volunteer to help Team Ireland Olympians at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin.

Kathleen Pollock is currently raising over £3000 which is needed to cover costs for her to attend and assist the team which will take place from 17 to 25 June 2023 in the German capital.

In previous years Kathleen has volunteered previously with the Irish team and travelled to China to help with the Special Olympics which were held in Shanghai in 2007.

DONATIONS: Falls Road Dental Care donated £500 to Kate (pictured here with staff from Special Olympics Ireland and Falls Road Dental Care)

Kathleen’s son Oliver Pollock said: “My mum previously helped the team in China, and travelled over there. She has been wanting to get back into volunteering again and is looking of ways to raise money so she can go over and attend the Olympians. She’s worked with all sorts of athletes from the Irish team and is really keen to get over to Berlin to volunteer again.”

Oliver works with football team Cumann Spóirt An Phobail, a disabled football team based in Ballymurphy have helped Kathleen raise money, and generous donations have also been forthcoming from Falls Road Dental Care and Special Olympics Ireland.

To help Kathleen raise the money she need to volunteer with Team Ireland at the Special Olympics next year you can do so by clicking the following link:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/KatePollock