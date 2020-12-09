WATCH: Locked down businesses send greetings to Aisling Awards 2020 heroes

Major business partners of the Aisling Awards have sent greetings to this year's nominees as they come to the close of a turbulent year for the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Graham Keddie, CEO of Belfast International Airport which has been a regular sponsor of the Aisling Hospitality award, recorded his uplifting message of support for the nominated Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic on the morning news came through of the Covid vaccine.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to facilitate medical equipment, PPE, pharmaceuticals, test kits and now, as we head into a different phase, we'll be assisting the shipment of vaccines as the distribution begins to roll out," he said.

"As Christmas approaches, we look forward to welcoming home families and loved ones. Maybe not as many as normal, not the same level of atmosphere, but at least they'll be able to visit their loved ones for a short time. It won't be like any other Christmas but it will be all the more special and poignant for those who will be able to be home for the festive season."

The airport expects to be busier at Christmas than at any time since the pandemic struck with 600 flights scheduled.

Meanwhile, Movie House founder Michael McAdam, sent best wishes to the Aisling Awards from inside his shuttered Cityside outlet as work began for reopening on Friday (11 December).

For over a decade, Movie House has sponsored the Culture & Arts and Community categories at the Aisling Awards.

"We're really sorry we can't be in the Europa Hotel tonight (Thursday) to have another wonderful evening," he said. "But I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone who is nominated the very best of luck."

He added: "Let's hope we can all meet again in the Europa Hotel in 2021 — because 2020 has been a disaster for us all — and even though we won't see you at the awards tonight (Thursday), perhaps we'll see you at the Moviehouse very soon."

Guest speaker at this year's Aisling gala is Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney TD while premier sponsor is Open University. To watch online from 7-9pm, you need to register via the banner on our homepage. Person of the Year is nurses' champion Pat Cullen while other honourees will all represent those who went the extra mile to help the community during the pandemic.

Hampers from Tom & Ollie to help you salute the Aisling recipients can still be ordered by calling 028-961-1916 or via Eventbrite.