Longlands residents at their wits' end over mice infestation

RESIDENTS of Longlands in North Belfast say they are at their wits' end over a mice infestation in the area.

Sharon McCall and Kate McAteer are two residents in Longlands Walk who have experienced issues with vermin for recent months.

Both Housing Executive tenants, Sharon and Kate have called for the housing body to do more to help resolve their mice infestation once and for all.

"My son Alfie is only eight-months-old. About two weeks after he was born, I noticed a mouse on top of his Moses basket," explained Sharon.

"I rang the Housing Executive who sent out pest control. They put bait and two weeks later came back and said there was no droppings found.

"Last Friday, I saw mice myself in the kitchen. They are also coming out of the hotpress in my bedroom. I can’t sleep at night. The noise is constant all night. We are living on edge. It is a nightmare.

"The Housing Executive need to do more. There needs to be a co-ordinated approach."

Kate McAteer added: "I have been in contact with the Housing Executive on several occasions but they have just been doing the same thing for the past eight months.

"They send out pest control, who put traps down and try and get fresh droppings. It isn’t much good if the mice are elsewhere. My grandchildren don’t want to come and stay with me anymore which is very upsetting."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “A number of reports have been received in relation to mice in this area.

"We are working closely with residents and contractors to address this issue.”