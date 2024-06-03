Lord Mayor joins Cliftonville pupils on litter pick

STAFF and pupils at Cliftonville Integrated Primary School were delighted to welcome Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy to the school.

The Lord Mayor met with the school's Eco and Council representatives and helped out with a litter pick with them in the local area.

"I was delighted to join pupils from Cliftonville Integrated Primary School on a litter pick," he said.

"They are a fantastic group of young people who are leading the way in keeping our communities clean and tidy -– a huge well done to you all."