Belfast's first openly gay mayor gets set for Pride parade

PRIDE PREPARATIONS: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, joins members of Belfast City Council’s Proud staff network to help with their final preparations for Saturday’s Pride parade

LORD Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, has highlighted Belfast Pride’s vital economic role as he attends a second week of events as part of the city’s biggest cross-community festival.

Cllr Murray joined members of Belfast City Council’s Proud staff network to help with their final preparations for Saturday’s Pride parade, which is expected to attract thousands of spectators along its route.

He helped employees put the finishing touches to a nature-themed display, celebrating the city’s parks and open spaces and the contribution they make towards physical and mental health – tying in with this year’s ‘Love Your Mind’ festival theme.

“It’s great to join our staff today and look ahead to what promises to be a great weekend in Belfast city centre,” he said. “Belfast Pride is our biggest, brightest and most inclusive festival and it plays a pivotal role in showcasing Belfast and attracting visitors into the city during the summer season.

"The programme, which now includes more than 150 events, supports our local economy through hotel bed nights and increased dwell time in the city centre, as well as directly supporting our bars, restaurants and accommodation and transport providers.

“Every year, the event gets bigger and better and, this year, the council is pleased to have supported the festival as part of our Belfast 2024 city-wide creative and cultural celebration, enabling local creatives from the LGBTQIA+ community to get involved in additional events and workshops.”

“As a proud member of our city’s LGBTQIA+ community, I’m delighted to play my part in this year’s Pride celebrations,” said Cllr Murray.

“This will be my 18th Belfast Pride, but this one will feel extra special as Lord Mayor. I’m looking forward to meeting with various groups at events this week, as well as at Saturday’s parade, to acknowledge how far Belfast has come and to highlight the continued need to make sure everyone in our city feels welcome, respected and safe.”