Lower Ormeau funding gets thumbs-up despite DUP opposition

ALLIANCE Botanic Councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown has welcomed agreement on his proposal to ensure delivery of funding aimed at supporting the Lower Ormeau Road and wider university area in South Belfast.

The proposal passed at a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee last Friday, despite being opposed by DUP representatives, and will almost certainly be ratified at full Council next week.

Cllr McDonough-Brown said: “As Alliance councillors, we are committed to creating and maintaining safe, dynamic, and prosperous communities within our city, and to do so requires targeting funding where it is needed.

“The Lower Ormeau Road and wider university area have faced unique challenges which make this intervention all the more crucial. For tackling anti-social behaviour, helping integrate new communities, dealing with waste/recycling challenges, and generally improving the environment for those who live and work there.

“I’m glad to be able to help guarantee residents will receive the support they require to thrive as a community, and only regret that not all parties could get on board.”