Lucy McIIhatton: New police appeal over fatal crash

POLICE say they are working to establish the movements of the silver coloured Toyota Avensis car which struck and killed 24-year-old Lucy McIIhatton on the night of Sunday January 3.

Lucy was hit by the vehicle around 9pm on the Springfield Road near the junction with the Whiterock Road. A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of several offences, has since been released on police bail pending further enquires.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that it is “vitally important for us to obtain all the information we possibly can to make sure this incident can be investigated fully”.

“We are also looking to talk to anyone who was at the scene of the collision and who has not already spoken with officers, as we know that there were a number of people who rendered assistance before the arrival of emergency services.

“Please call us on 101 with any information you have. The reference number is 1554 03/01/21.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan called for anyone who has any information about the incident to “bring it to the PSNI”.

“Anyone who has information about the earlier movements of the silver Toyota Avensis car that day should bring it to the PSNI,” he said.