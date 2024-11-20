MÁLA POIST: £26,000 raised so far after Hurling for Gaza game

GAELS against Genocide in Gaza would like to thank everyone who supported our recent hurling fundraiser including the players, managers, officials and stewards who gave of their time and to Naomh Eoin CLG for facilitating the match.

A special word of thanks to everyone who made a donation, bought a ticket, match programme, jersey, advert in the programme or donated a prize for the ballot.

Go raibh maith agat le Bia Loch Lao (Cultúrlann) for providing the catering to the players; Creative Workers Co-operative for designing our match programme; Stephen McCann and Féile for their assistance with insurance and Bourke Sports for providing free of charge the specially designed jerseys and sliotars for the match. These jerseys can still be ordered online at Bourke Sports. Thanks also to Bayview Media for producing a wonderful brief video of the event.

To date over £26,000 has been raised for the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative to assist with the costs of bringing injured children from Gaza to Ireland.

Thanks to Dr Nuala Quinn from GPCI for her inspirational talk after the match where she explained the work of the group and how the funds raised will be utilised to ease the suffering of injured children from Gaza who will be brought to Ireland in the coming weeks.

Brian Mac An tSionnaigh

Gaels against Genocide in Gaza