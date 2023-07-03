MÁLA POIST: It beggars belief what is happening in Jenin refugee camp

GIVEN what's going on at Jenin refugee camp by the Zionists, it's time to start organising white-line pickets, marches and rallies.

To Palestine supporters who have a Palestine flag, start flying it from your homes. We need to do all this to show our brothers and sisters in Palestine that we care and haven't forgotten them.

Two weeks ago the Zionist war machine used American-made Apache attack helicopters on Jenin refugee camp. It beggars belief. I'm not sure of the figures but it is something like 300 Palestinians murdered since January 1 this year.

Joe McCloskey, Brooke

