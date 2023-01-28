MÁLA POIST: Local businesses can't take rate increase

CLOSED: A number of small businesses have had to close in the last 12 months

Whilst I appreciate there is a squeeze on public finances, it is in my opinion shocking that Belfast City Council will consider a proposal to increase business and domestic household rates by 12.5 percent.

This is an astronomical increase that will, make no doubt, force small businesses to close and put families under serious financial pressures in what already is hard times for them financially.

I'm currently supporting families in community on a number of issues, we talk about 'heat or eat' and that is a choice already being made by many. Add in the potential of this increase and people will be stretched even further, there's no more room for them to give.

We have seen a number of small businesses across Belfast and indeed in the Colin area close their doors in the last year and for those that remain open they play an essential role in our communities from providing a service to employing our neighbours' families and friends.

There has been little or no support for them and this increase would have far reaching consequences if the 12.5 percent increase is agreed by the Council.

Julieann McNally

