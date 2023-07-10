MÁLA POIST: Republicans and the Belfast Pride parade

TOGETHER: The Belfast Pride parade has grown from strength to strength

I HAVE been asked why Sinn Féin and the IRSP didn’t march on the Belfast Pride parade in the early days of Pride when their support was needed.

I will answer the question again. The reason being is that the time Pride started out republicans where banned from marching in Belfast city centre.

Both SF and IRSP didn’t bring banners on to the march as they didn’t want the demonstrators attacked by the RUC. The actions of not bringing banners on the demonstration in the early days was an act of keeping people safe.

They did march as individuals and some where shocked to see how the LGBTQ community was treated by the police and right-wing counter demonstrators who where opposed to pride.

My first Pride was when I was 15 and I have seen it grow from strength to strength.

Today republicans march from all sections of the republican family and over the last few years RNU have been good friends to the Belfast LGBTQ community, both on the streets and in communities.

Republicans have always believed in an Ireland of unity that treats all the children of the nation equally and that’s the very ideals of republicanism.

Bród Abú.

Seán Óg Garland, Béal Feírste

