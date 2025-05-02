Cousins set off on latest fundraising challenge

TWO West Belfast cousins are taking in a fun rally to raise much-needed funds for a local youth club.

Kevin Mallon of VIVO Falls Road and Micky Mallon of Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors have once again teamed up for a fundraising challenge following their success last year.

Benidorm or Bust is a five-day rally across France and Spain, were competitors raise money for their chosen charity.

Last year, the boys helped raised £6,000 for Lighthouse charity. This year, the cousins are raising much-needed funds for St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre, who are fundraising for a new minibus.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Kevin explained: "This year, we wanted to do something more local. So we chose St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre who are desperately trying to raise money for a minibus.

"We leave on Sunday night, over on the overnight boat to Liverpool then down to Dover, Calais, through France and into Spain.

"The rally itself starts on Tuesday and finishes on Saturday in Benidorm. We are one of about 125 teams taking part from across the UK. We want to thank PQ Auto Service and DT Auto Tinting for their help with the car which looks fantastic.

"Working in local businesses, we want to give something back to the local community who support us all year round. Youth clubs are so important and education is vital in our community in tackling issues such as drugs misuse and mental health amongst others."

To support Kevin and Micky's fundraiser, scan the QR code below to donate or the link here.

You can keep up with their journey on the 'Belfast to Benidorm 2025 in aid of St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre' Facebook page.