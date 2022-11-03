Malone College begins 25th anniversary celebrations with special awards afternoon

MALONE College has celebrated its exam success at its annual Presentation Afternoon on Tuesday 25 October with a special celebration for pupils and parents.

This event was the first of many celebrations that will mark the schools 25th anniversary year and its one of the highlights on the school calendar.

Students received top subject awards along with special mentions for their hard work, endeavour, dedication and contribution to college life during their time in Malone.

Speaking after the awards, Principal Mrs Katrina Moore, said: “We are delighted to again acknowledge the achievements of our hardworking students and this is a very exciting day for all at Malone.

"Having our parents’ support is vital and to see many of them here today makes the event even better. This is our 25th anniversary year and to lead such a vibrant and successful school is something that makes me proud each and every day.

“Malone College is growing from strength to strength and is now over subscribed which is testament to the hard-working staff in the college.

"We are awaiting a new school building and our students continue to shine in all aspects of school life. It has been a great day and I look forward to celebrating the life of Malone Integrated College throughout the year”