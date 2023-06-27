Family fought to rescue man who died in Twinbrook flat blaze

TRAGEDY: Police at the scene of the fire at a flat in Gardenmore Road on Tuesday morning

THE family of a Twinbrook man who died after a fire at his Twinbrook flat on Monday night, fought bravely to try and rescue him.

Eugene McKee (64) died after a blaze in his flat in Gardenmore Road. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News at the scene this morning, family member Charlene Nellins said: "When we got there after 10pm, the windows were all black and the fire alarm was going off.

"There was black smoke everywhere. I think his mattress was on fire.

"He had just had a heart attack and was recently in hospital. He was in poor health so his mobility wasn't great.

TRAGIC: Eugene McKee (64) featured in the Andersonstown News last year after he was injured when his ceiling collapsed in his Twinbrook flat

"Myself, his son and his friends had to try and drag him out. He was a dead weight.

"When we got him outside, I just knew that he was gone."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police can confirm that a man in his 60s has died following a fire at a flat in the Gardenmore Road area of Dunmurry on Monday, June 26.

"Police were notified of the fire around 10.15pm and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"Police are conducting enquiries on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: "NIFRS attended a call at 49 Gardenmore Road, Dunmurry to reports of a fire in a ground floor flat at 2209 hours on Monday where unfortunately a man in his 60s has died.

"Firefighters initially performed CPR prior to arrival of emergency service colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Firefighters ensured the fire was extinguished and the scene made safe while continuing to support NIAS throughout the incident.

"At this stage the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 0100hrs on Tuesday 27 June.”