Man assaulted on Springfield Road

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on the Springfield Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police received a “report at 5:20am that a man in his 40’s had been assaulted while walking along the Springfield Road by a group of men".

The man has since been taken to hospital for treatment. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Hakin said, “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 200 21/11/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/