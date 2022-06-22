Family and friends of Marc Prendergast raise £11,000 for cardiac charity

CHEQUE PRESENTATION: Family and friends of Marc Prendergast raised £11,035 for Cardiac Risk in the Young

THE family of West Belfast man Marc Prendergast who died as a result of a cardiac arrest in 2020, aged 38 have raised over £11,000 for a local heart charity.



Marc, a keen footballer presented to the hospital with chest pain and passed away shortly after due to suffering an aortic aneurysm.

Marc played football for Tullymore Swifts. A few years before his untimely death, his teammate Tony Campbell also passed away as a result of a cardiac condition.

This week, his family handed over a cheque for £11,035 to Cardiac Risk in the Young following the fundraiser in February, which was organised in the Devenish Complex to mark what would have been Marc's 40th birthday.

Marc's sister, Deborah Hughes said: "We were absolutely delighted to be able to hand over a cheque for £11,035 to the lovely Stephen, a representative from CRY charity.

"Raising this amount of money in memory of Marc from the help of all our friends and family means so much, not only to us but to the families and people affected by heart problems.

"This donation will contribute to the availability of vital equipment for young people in NI, enabling them to access much-needed heart health checks and aiding quick identification of potential heart conditions.

"Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to this worthy cause.