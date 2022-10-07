Belfast Maritime and Sailortown history exhibition launched

HISTORY: The exhibition covers the history of the area including a visit by Oswald Onassis and the work of Mary Ann McCracken

A NEW outdoor exhibition charting the history of the Belfast docks and Sailortown area has launched along Belfast's Maritime Mile.

The Maritime Belfast Trust's 'Where Belfast Begins, Maritime Belfast Story' celebrates the thousands of ships built here in Belfast, the many tradesmen and women, the yardmen, the dockers, and the innovation associated with 400 years of industry.

Informed by in-depth research and engagement with neighbourhood communities, the exhibition covers many stories – about how the river was tamed, and the land reclaimed; how trade and innovation made Belfast an industrial powerhouse to the world; stories from the city’s neighbourhoods, of their livelihoods and trades, of the shops that sold everything from a needle to an anchor.

Launching 'Where Belfast Begins, Maritime Belfast Story' Kerrie Sweeney, Chief Executive of Maritime Belfast Trust, said: “As a heritage trust, Maritime Belfast believes that the most significant asset is the River Lagan and its story.

"We are proud to launch Where Belfast Begins, Maritime Belfast Story. It is a significant project which has involved a substantial amount of work and contribution from a range of people.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who worked with us on this project and over the years, for sharing their knowledge, stories, and memories. We are especially indebted to the support provided by Glenn Patterson whose work helped to guide and shape our storytelling.



Kerrie added that while much of our maritime heritage has been replaced by new buildings and developments, there are some elements still visible – from docks to quays, to drawing offices and pumphouses.

"Our plan illustrates much of the visible and hidden heritage, highlights where we can tell these stories better and provides an opportunity to help shape and achieve an iconic maritime experience that is unique to Belfast," she said.

Supporting the launch of the plan, Belfast writer Glenn Patterson added: “It was a huge honour to be asked to work with the Maritime Belfast Trust on Where Belfast Begins, Maritime Belfast Story.

"As a writer whose work has always been rooted in the city of Belfast, I have been drawn time and again over the years to its point of origin: the confluence of the Farset and the Lagan Rivers at the foot of modern High Street and all the commerce, industry, and community life that grew up alongside it, right down to the mouth of Belfast Lough."

The free exhibition will be on display at Queen's Quay until mid-November.